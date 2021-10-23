Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 4.9%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $22.96. 2,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $25,894.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,563 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,397. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $36,995,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $350,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.