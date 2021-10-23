Pi Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,695 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

