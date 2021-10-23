Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.22.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.