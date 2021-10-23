$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.28. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.68. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $131.03 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 348,485 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $14,687,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $13,295,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

