Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $379.25

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 379.25 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 370.85 ($4.85), with a volume of 97365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($4.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £669.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 340.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In related news, insider Fiona Beck bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £29,835 ($38,979.62).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.