Wells Fargo & Company Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $60.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.97.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

