Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $381.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $354.00 to $381.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $341.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $217.67 and a 52 week high of $362.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,527. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after purchasing an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

