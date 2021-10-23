BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $45.40

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.40, but opened at $46.60. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 9,350 shares.

BBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after buying an additional 1,987,943 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after buying an additional 987,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

