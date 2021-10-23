Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams acquired 15,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.14 per share, with a total value of C$197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,748.

SEA stock opened at C$22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.87. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$18.95 and a one year high of C$29.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.32.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

