4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
David Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 20th, David Schaffer sold 11,565 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $358,746.30.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31.
- On Monday, September 27th, David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48.
Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $32.39 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 133,518 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
