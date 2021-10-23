4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Schaffer sold 11,565 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $358,746.30.

On Wednesday, September 29th, David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31.

On Monday, September 27th, David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $32.39 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 133,518 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

