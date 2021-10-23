Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $114,700.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 418,096 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,196,000 after purchasing an additional 123,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after purchasing an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

