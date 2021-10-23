Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $450.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.36.

ANTM opened at $433.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $435.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

