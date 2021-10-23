Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $450.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.36.
ANTM opened at $433.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $435.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
