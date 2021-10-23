Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating and set a $11.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,057.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 861,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,822,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,294,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.