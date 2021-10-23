Morgan Stanley Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $146.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.
ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.
Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
