Morgan Stanley Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $146.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

