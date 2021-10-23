Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $85.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

