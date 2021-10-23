Citigroup Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $139.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.08.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.