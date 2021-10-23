47,300 Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000.

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

