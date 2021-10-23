Analysts Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) PT at $37.00

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Andersons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in The Andersons by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

