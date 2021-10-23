Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) to Hold

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STVN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

STVN opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Stevanato Group comprises about 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.