Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $78.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.48 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

