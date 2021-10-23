Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $166.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $144.00 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $145.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

