Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Sealed Air also reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.