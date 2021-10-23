Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Raised to $59.00 at JMP Securities

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion and a PE ratio of -65.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $91,766,000. VGI Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 339,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $67,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

