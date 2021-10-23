Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. Clarus has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $5,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.