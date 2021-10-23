Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 220.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

