$6.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.05 and the highest is $8.10. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 507.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $14.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $16.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $14.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $167.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $172.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

