CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

