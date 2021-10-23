Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 258.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

EVFM stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 394,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

