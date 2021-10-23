Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 258.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
EVFM stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 394,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
