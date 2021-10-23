Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Raised to $60.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XM. Loop Capital increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion and a PE ratio of -65.61.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,766,000. VGI Partners Ltd lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 339,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

