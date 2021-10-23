Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLV. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV opened at $9.70 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

