Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.10.

NYSE RNG opened at $248.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

