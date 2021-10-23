Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

