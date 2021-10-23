Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 93 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $590.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.36 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $686.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

