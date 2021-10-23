Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Markel stock opened at $1,321.14 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,329.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,219.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Markel by 9.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.