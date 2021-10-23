Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Markel stock opened at $1,321.14 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,329.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,219.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
