Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) CFO Martin D. Agard Sells 23,532 Shares

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBT. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

