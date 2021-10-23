Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) SVP Adam J. Godderz Sells 8,844 Shares of Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KSU opened at $305.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

