California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 143 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of MicroStrategy worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Quilter Plc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $718.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $668.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

