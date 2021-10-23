Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 43,679 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 827,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,597,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,887,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,762 shares of company stock worth $3,490,346 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

