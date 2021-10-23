Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $65,000 Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $98,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

