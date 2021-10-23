LPL Financial LLC Buys 29,294 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.61% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

