First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 544.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 262,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

