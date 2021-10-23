LPL Financial LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.46% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $159.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.69.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

