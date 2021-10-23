Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,196,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.