LPL Financial LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 347.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $105.75.

