LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,165 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lennar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

