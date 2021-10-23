LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,490 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of LYB opened at $97.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

