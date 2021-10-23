iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,953,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 589,593 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,268,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 913,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after buying an additional 400,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 756,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 264,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC opened at $29.44 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.