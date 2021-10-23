Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 234,154 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Alexander’s worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $285.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.70 and a 1 year high of $308.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

