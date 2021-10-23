Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 26,304 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.05 and a 12-month high of $97.79.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $87,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $88,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,837.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,470. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.