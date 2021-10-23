JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Boot Barn worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,696,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $103.39.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

